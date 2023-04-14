Ten new fires in DNR-protected areas of Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Red flag warnings continue in counties like Waupauca, Waushara and Green Lake. The good news: Some counties like Brown, Manitowoc and Fond du Lac have been downgraded by the Department of Natural Resources, from “extreme fire risk” to “very high fire danger risk”.

Even if a red flag warning is dropped, forestry specialist Amy Penn wants residents to stay alert. She advises to use extreme caution - and to think twice before smoking or grilling outdoors. The Department of Natural Resources hopes that rain storms headed our way will stay on track.

“But we’re not going to change any restrictions or staffing plan or anything until we get significant precipitation that will be enough to counteract the level of dryness that we have so even going into tomorrow, very important people continue to be vigilant with fire and outdoors,” said Amy Penn.

Fire conditions can be found on the Department of Natural Resources’ webpage at: https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/ForestFire

