Sturgeon spawning draws crowds

By Emily Reilly
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Spring spectacle on the Wolf River is back, drawing people from all over to Bamboo Bend. The Sturgeon are now spawning, thanks to our recent warmer temperatures.

DNR staff have been out on Bamboo Bend since 9 AM, tagging and releasing sturgeon. Today’s largest catch was 70 inches. Dozens of onlookers gathered around to see a flourishing population of sturgeons jumping, wriggling and swimming through the Wolf River.

“In order to make spearing season happen, we have to keep a very tight handle on how big the population is, this is how we do it. We tag the fish,” said Margaret Stadig, the Lake Sturgeon Biologist at the Wisconsin DNR. “And then during the spearing, we find out how many fish are being recaptured, and through both of these pieces of data, we can calculate how big the population is.”

After years without one, a so-called “sturgeon guard” of volunteers returned this year to protect the fish and keep away any one causing who might harm or disrupt their activity.

DNR staff say the sturgeon spawning will most likely continue through the weekend, and encourage folks to come out to see it.

If you would like to volunteer to be a Sturgeon Guard, contact Don Mielke at 920-428-1386.

