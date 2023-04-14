Police identify driver in fatal Lawrence crash that also injured teen

LAWRENCE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department has identified a Brown County woman who faces charges for the death of a Hortonville man and critical injuries to a teenage boy in a crash in Lawrence.

The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department says the woman was driving north on French Road near Little Rapids Road at 9:15 Wednesday night when her SUV hit a sedan head-on.

The driver of the sedan, a 46-year-old man from Hortonville, died before he could be transported. His 14-year-old passenger was critically injured.

The SUV rolled over and caught fire. The 47-year-old driver from Denmark was taken to a hospital, then she was taken into custody on suspicion of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle and Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated Causing Injury.

Police said in an update Friday that the woman who was taken into custody on initial charges was identified as Paula Mejia.

The victim and the 14-year-old will not be identified at the request of the victim’s family, police said.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.