ONE MORE DAY OF SUMMER WEATHER & FIRE THREAT, ACTIVE & WET WEEKEND

The record breaking heat wave over most of the United States including Wisconsin will be ending today as strong high pressure moves eastward and the next weathermaker comes in from the Rockies. The fire threat will still be high today with Waupaca, Waushara, and Green Lake County under a Red Flag Warning until Friday night. Even if your county isn’t under a warning, it doesn’t mean the fire threat isn’t there! Highs will be near 30 degrees warmer than average with winds from the southwest gusting up to 25 mph. By nightfall, clouds will increase and lows will be in the mid 50s which is suppose to be our highs.

Heading into the weekend, a strong occluded system will bring chances of thunderstorms and even wet snow starting Saturday afternoon through Monday morning. As the system moves closer to northeast Wisconsin, showers and storms will form from Saturday night through Sunday night. No severe weather is expected! Some heavy downpours are possible with these storms. Highs will start cooling down as the system gets closer with highs in the mid 70s on Saturday then 50s by Sunday. The wet snow will begin Sunday night into Monday morning as the system moves over the Great Lakes. A few inches of wet snow is possible, but the heavier snow is looking to impact central to northern Wisconsin. Whatever comes will melt very quickly. By next week, the weather will be back to normal.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SSW 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: S 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny, fire threat lingers. HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Mild & breezy. LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, afternoon showers and late thunderstorms. HIGH: 75 LOW: 49

SUNDAY: All day chance of showers. Seasonal and cloudy. LATE transition to wet snow. HIGH: 53 LOW: 33

MONDAY: Early wet snow to wintry mix. A few inches possible. HIGH: 41 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, slightly cooler than average. HIGH: 48 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of showers? HIGH: 55 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: Chance of showers? Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 59

