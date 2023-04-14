‘No Mow May’ starts again for Northeast Wisconsin cities

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Some local residents who don’t want to mow their lawns next month can now sign up for “No Mow May”.

In Green Bay and De Pere, the two communities are pairing up to offer their residents the opportunity to participate voluntarily in No Mow May 2023.

Additionally, the city of Oshkosh will relax enforcement of the long grass and weed cutting ordinance for registered participants. Registration is now open for Oshkosh property owners who wish to participate.

Participation in No Mow May is voluntary and free of charge, but registration is required. Registration deadline is April 30th . Properties that have NOT registered for the city’s No Mow May program will be subject to regular penalties for long grasses or weeds.

No Mow May is a conservation initiative that encourages people to suspend or reduce lawn cutting on their property as one way to promote early growing of pollinator-friendly habitats.

Property owners may register through a link on the city’s website. In 2022, approximately 600 Oshkosh property owners participated.

For more information about No Mow May, please contact the Oshkosh Community Development Department at (920) 236-5059.

