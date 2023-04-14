National Championship of Tecmo Super Bowl this weekend

The National Championship of Tecmo Super Bowl will be played this weekend.
By WBAY news staff
Apr. 14, 2023
HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - Some of you may remember this from our Cover 2 Draft preview 2 years ago (see video above). This won awards for promotion, thanks to the creative idea to use Nintendo’s Tecmo Bowl Football Game.

But that 30-plus year-old game is not just for promos. Tomorrow from 11a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Watering Hole in Howard - the National Championship of Tecmo Super Bowl will be played; they call it the Tundra Bowl.

Learn more in the interview above.

