Monroe Co. wildfire burns through 3,000 acres, halfway contained

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources map of the Arcadia Fire, near Fort McCoy, on April 13, 2013. (Dept. of Natural Resources)

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WMTV) – The Arcadia fire burning in and around Fort McCoy has torn through 3,000 acres and reached the halfway point of containment, a Department of Natural Resources spokesperson stated in a Thursday night update.

DNR spokesperson Mike Hillstrom said an additional 85 structures were threatened by the path of the fire and more evacuations occurred. A new evacuation center had opened up to make room for those affected, which is now at the LUNDA Center, located at 405 State Highway 54 in Black River Falls.

“So at this point the fire is about 50% contained, that’s held relatively steady throughout the day, we’ve been anywhere between 46-50%,” Hillstrom said. “The good news is we were in red flag conditions today, so high winds, high temperatures, very low relative humidity so the fact that we’re holding it and continuing to gain containment is a really good sign.”

Fort McCoy Maj. Gen. Matthew Baker, Commanding General of the 88th Readiness Division, said the cause of the large wildfire remains unknown Thursday night and that there will be an in-depth investigation. He did acknowledge that the military installation was doing prescribed burns Wednesday, noting risk assessments and evaluations were done, noting that this wildfire has visibility at the highest levels, including the secretary of the Army.

“As we look into it the investigation is going to play out and really see where the fire started and what was the impact and what was the role of the prescribed burns in starting that fire and making it move out,” Baker said. He noted two more air assets were coming in to help with the efforts going forward.

Scenes from the fire near Fort McCoy on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 (Darren Gates)

Baker explained that prescribed burns had been happening all week at the military installation. He said this is the height of training season, with over 2,000 soldiers coming into the base, and prescribed burns set the conditions for successful training.

A vast majority of the acres burned through were on base, Hillstrom said, noting about 70 acres was all that was touched off-base. Hillstrom said resources were available for those were affected.

“We definitely share in their concern and definitely are wishing the best for them and we’re going to do our absolute best to get this fire contained as soon as possible and get them back in their homes,” Hillstrom said.

Peggy Zaharte and her family were among the evacuees, leaving Wednesday morning after flames went away from their home.

“Just don’t get too obsessed with stuff because push comes to shove and last night I grabbed the cat and the stuff that you would, my billfold and what not,” Zaharte said. “I grabbed my steel toed boots and leather gloves in case we needed to help. That was it!”

Zaharte said her family was allowed to return home and their house is safe. She said they’re keeping the car packed just in case they need to evacuate again.

Multiple local and regional agencies have joined Army emergency responders in battling the flames, and a third Blackhawk helicopter is flying in to help the other two that spent the previous day dumping water on the two fires that make up the Black River Complex.

“(The Arcadia Fire) is close to 50% contained, but we will see what happens as the temperature rises (and) the winds pick up this afternoon,” Hillstrom cautioned earlier in the day. “Hopefully, those lines will hold and we’re getting out the resources we can to keep that one under control.”

The Wisconsin DNR said in an update just before 3 p.m. Thursday that the Monroe Co. wildfire was 46% contained, that’s a drop from earlier in the day when the agency reported it was 48% contained.

A DNR Incident Management Team is leading the struggle to get the Black River Complex under control. The smaller of the two blazes, outside of Necedah, is contained after burning through 87 acres of oak, jack pine and grass, firefighters reported Wednesday night. Crews remain at that scene to prevent any flare-ups from re-kindling a new wildfire.

As Blackhawk helicopters pour buckets of water on the Arcadia Fire, six heavy units and four engines work at ground-level to stop flames from spreading.

“We have heavy dozers so like bulldozers that are out there kind of scraping dirt to create lines so the fire doesn’t burn across those,” Hillstrom added.

No injuries have been reported so far.

People living in some nearby neighborhoods were asked to leave their homes and a local community center has been set up as an evacuation shelter, the DNR reported. Smoke from the fire spurred a reverse 911 call in Millston, warning people to shelter in place and alerting them that an evacuation there is possible too, Hillstrom explained. No schools or businesses have reported closing as a result of the fires at this time.

Map of the wildfire danger in Wisconsin on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Forty-one counties remain in the 'Extreme' category. (Dept. of Natural Resources)

The fires have also closed some nearby roads, including a stretch of Highway 12, from Co. Road O to County EW, and there is a possibility the smoke could force the closure of I-94 in that area, the DNR spokesperson added.

As of Thursday morning, the fire had reportedly damaged three structures and consumed a shed.

DNR issued its second Red Flag alert in as many days for 38 counties, warning of the serious potential of more wildfires breaking out. On Wednesday, prior to these two blazes, the agency had placed the entirety of southern Wisconsin, 41 counties in all, under an extreme fire danger.

“The risk is very elevated so that’s where the public can help us out,” Hillstrom said. “No outdoor fires today. You’ve got to be really cautious.”

The DNR update indicated the fire tore through about 2,980 acres.

The high risk of wildfires prompted Gov. Tony Evers to declare a state of emergency, saying his main priority is to protect Wisconsinites ‘from the destructive danger of wildlife.’ State officials urged the public to be careful with any activities that could lead to a wildfire.

On Wednesday, Fort McCoy stated it planned to conduct prescribed burns on Wednesday. It did not say if the wildfire was connected to those burns.

Large wildfire reported in Juneau Co. near the community of Necedah. (Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Twitter)

Necedah Evacuation

In Necedah, Fire Chief Steve Bezemek said Thursday morning his department plans to keep resources on site to monitor for any hotspots through the day. The DNR stated that the fire started in the Township of Necedah and evacuations were underway near 19th Street West, 12th Avenue and 11th Avenue. Juneau County Emergency Management posted an evacuation notice, telling people to go to Necedah Veterans Memorial Hall. Around two dozen people were evacuated, officials said.

As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, those in the Necedah area were able to return to their homes, Hillstrom said.

Through Wednesday evening, two Blackhawk helicopters with the Wisconsin National Guard had been making bucket drops to slow the spread of the fire. In addition to the Blackhawk helicopters, the DNR listed the number of crews that participated in putting down the flames, including eight heavy units, seven engines, one DNR air attack, one County heavy dozer, two USFS engines, one USFW engine and marsh master, and one correctional camp crew. Fire crews from Necedah, Cutler, Armenia, and Tomah are also working to put out the fire, as well as the US Fish & Wildlife and US Forest Service.

The Salvation Army was working with residents who need a place to stay temporarily find hotel rooms. The American Red Cross of Wisconsin dispatched a team to the area with water, comfort items and shelter resources, if needed. Red Cross officials said the organization will staff and supply a reception center in the town, which it noted has a population of 931 people.

Fire in Necedah Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (Michael King)

