Local officers attending funeral of two slain officers in Barron County

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - One big family: that’s how law enforcement describes the bond between departments. It’s something that runs especially deep right now as they prepare to say to goodbye to a brother and sister killed in the line of duty.

Two Wisconsin police officers, Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel, were killed last weekend when a traffic stop turned tragic.

“It’s certainly something where we discussed the importance of coming home every night and that something that officers on a daily basis think to themselves if they are going to be coming home to their families,” said Menasha Police Chief Nick Thorn.

Chief thorn says now is the time for officers in Wisconsin to stand together and stand strong that’s why his department plans to be there when Breidenbach and Scheel are laid to rest.

Investigator Vicky Strebel will serve as part of the honor guard. She says the loss hits home.

“I was on a couple calls - one call specifically where an officer died in the crash and I was the second officer on scene, so it hits home it really does…it was like a dagger to the heart,” said Strebel.

For Deputy Chief Angie Hanchek and Investigator Strebel, they say it was hard to see a fellow woman fall in the line of duty. Hanchek says police officers from across the state must come together and let the people of Barron County know they stand behind them.

“We are here for you we support we feel for you,” Hanchek said.

This is just one department planning to make the trip - Menasha will travel along with Fox Crossing, Neenah, and other municipalities.

We are still waiting for the Department of Justice to release more information about what happened last Saturday when Breidenbach and Scheel lost their lives.

