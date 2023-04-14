DNR issues advisory: Air quality in NE Wisconsin reaches unhealthy levels for sensitive groups

Unhealthy air quality reported in portions of eastern Nebraska Friday.
Unhealthy air quality reported in portions of eastern Nebraska Friday.(koln)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is advising residents of unhealthy ozone concentration in the air.

The air quality index is expected to reach the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” level (orange). People with lung disease, such as asthma, children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

The advisory has been issued for the following counties:

Brown

Calumet

Dodge

Door

Fond du Lac

Jefferson

Kewaunee

Manitowoc

Marinette

Oconto

Outagamie

Walworth

Washington

Waukesha

Winnebago

The advisory is in effect from Friday, April 14, 12:00 p.m. CDT until Saturday, April 15, 12:00 a.m. CDT

Details about this advisory are available on the Department of Natural Resources website at: https://airquality.wi.gov/home/map

