DNR issues advisory: Air quality in NE Wisconsin reaches unhealthy levels for sensitive groups
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is advising residents of unhealthy ozone concentration in the air.
The air quality index is expected to reach the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” level (orange). People with lung disease, such as asthma, children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
The advisory has been issued for the following counties:
Brown
Calumet
Dodge
Door
Fond du Lac
Jefferson
Kewaunee
Manitowoc
Marinette
Oconto
Outagamie
Walworth
Washington
Waukesha
Winnebago
The advisory is in effect from Friday, April 14, 12:00 p.m. CDT until Saturday, April 15, 12:00 a.m. CDT
Details about this advisory are available on the Department of Natural Resources website at: https://airquality.wi.gov/home/map
