DHS ending community COVID testing support program after April 15

covid test
covid test(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is ending its community testing support program after Saturday.

It’s been in place since 2021, helping COVID-19 testing sites across Wisconsin. You can still find testing locations through the DHS test map on its website.

Officials say other options include ordering self-tests from state and federal programs using health insurance or Medicare, buying over-the-counter home tests, or checking with your local health department.

