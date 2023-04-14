Body found in waste tank at water treatment plant

Police in West Virginia are investigating the discovery of a body at a water treatment plant...
Police in West Virginia are investigating the discovery of a body at a water treatment plant Thursday.(WAFF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia are investigating the discovery of a body at a water treatment plant Thursday.

The city of Martinsburg said in a statement on Facebook that the body was found in a waste tank adjacent to the treatment plant by staff when they arrived at work.

The waste tank contains materials and impurities that are removed before the purification and distribution processes. The statement said none of the water in the waste tank is reintroduced into the drinking water.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services were contacted after the body’s discovery, the statement said.

The city said it has consulted with regulatory agencies to confirm the safety of the drinking water.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Lawrence
Man killed in crash in Lawrence, woman arrested for Homicide by OWI
A dog named Coco is recovering from apparent alcohol withdrawal.
Dog suffering from alcohol withdrawal recovering at animal shelter
A community tries to come to terms with the tragic loss of a young girl
Four-year-old girl dies after crash in Sheboygan
Howard Johnson Inn in Grand Chute
Large police presence at Howard Johnson Inn in Grand Chute
File photo of Dollar General
OSHA proposes fines on Oconto Falls Dollar General store for safety violations

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland arrives to speak at the Department of Justice in Washington,...
US charges 28 members of Sinaloa cartel, sons of El Chapo
Crash in Lawrence
Police identify driver in fatal Lawrence crash that also injured teen
This image made from video provided by WCVB-TV, shows Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and shorts,...
Guardsman accused in records leak to remain jailed for now
The quick thinking of Miami-Dade police officers save a boy trapped in a submerged car....
‘I felt like I was dying:’ Police rescue child trapped in submerged vehicle