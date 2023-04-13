Wisconsin fire crews continue to work under red flag conditions

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire crews in counties across Northeast Wisconsin want to remind you that this extreme fire danger that the state is currently in is serious. Firefighters are continuing to deal with the threat of fires again Thursday.

In Grand Chute, a burn ban is in effect. As of noon Thursday, in Waupaca County alone, the Department of Natural Resources says they had investigated more than half a dozen fires. They say if a match, cigarette butt, or even a spark hits dry grass they could be dealing with a major fire in seconds.

Action 2 News caught up with Jason Hennes with the Department of Natural Resources. He says he can’t stress enough: people need to be careful; the danger is no joke.

“It’s extremely important for people to listen to these warnings. What you do could impact somebody’s life severely. People have been burnt, people lose their houses when forest fires get away and get out of control, people that are burning really, really, really need to be very careful with whether doing that need to follow local burning laws and they’re not consistent through the state,” said Hennes.

Hennes says the dry conditions contributed to the situation on Wednesday when a fire led to the explosion of a propane tank in Waupaca County. Multiple buildings were destroyed.

The message from most firefighters is this: even when bans and restrictions are lifted, it’s best not to burn until the grass is green.

