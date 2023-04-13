Wildfire reported at Fort McCoy

Fort McCoy officials are reporting a wildfire Wednesday night on the northeast border of the military installation.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Fort McCoy officials noted that they are working with local and regional fire departments to determine the severity of the fire.

“Preventing loss of life and property damage is the main priority at this time,” a statement from the military installation said.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources Fire Management Dashboard indicates a wildfire burned 2,400 acres in Arcadia, which is near Fort McCoy.

Scenes from the fire near Fort McCoy on Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Scenes from the fire near Fort McCoy on Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Wildfire near Fort McCoy
Wildfire near Fort McCoy

Officials asked nearby residents to follow guidance from local fire departments.

The military installation posted earlier in the day on Facebook that it would be conducting prescribed burns between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Scenes from the fire near Fort McCoy on Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Scenes from the fire near Fort McCoy on Wednesday, April 12, 2023

