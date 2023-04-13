Wildfire forces evacuations in western Wisconsin

NECEDAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire in Juneau County in western Wisconsin is burning through more than a hundred acres of land, forcing evacuation. The American Red Cross says the fire destroyed five buildings, citing Emergency Management.

Nededah Town Hall is being used as a command center after the fire call came in at about 4 p.m. Wednesday. The DNR had been warning about the fire conditions with gusty winds and low humidity.

“I walked back with the fire marshal. They were able to save my building back there and my tractor. But everything in between there is history,” one evacuee, Harvey Fields, told our sister station WKOW.

The Red Cross also says the fire has created a potentially toxic situation. Air quality testing will be done Thursday morning.

The Salvation Army provided hotel rooms for people from 8 households.

The Red Cross has been providing canteen services to first responders.

