UWGB announces plans for new residence hall

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - UW-Green Bay is announcing plans for a new residence hall for fall 2024.

It will house 200 first- and second-year students and will also feature two-person and four-person apartments.

This will be the largest dorm on the school’s campus located near the Mauthe Centers and Kress Events Center.

This is the first new dorm to be built in more than 12 years. The $38 million project is funded by the University Village Housing, Inc.

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for May 15.

