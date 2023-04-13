Police respond to multi-vehicle crash in Lawrence

Crash in Lawrence
Crash in Lawrence(Samantha Cavalli)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Wis. (WBAY) - Police departments from several agencies and towns responded to a major crash on French Road and Little Rapids Road in Lawrence at around 9.20 on Wednesday evening. According to one of our reporters on the scene, Wisconsin State Patrol arrived soon after, too.

As soon as we obtain more information, we will bring it to you online and on the air.

