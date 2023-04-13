OSHA proposes fines on Oconto Falls Dollar General store for safety violations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A federal inspection finds a Dollar General in Oconto Falls blocked exits and walkways, and stacked boxes unsafely, putting workers at risk, according to a statement from OSHA.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said inspectors found stacks of merchandise and rolling containers blocking many exit routes, including a storeroom emergency exit.

In addition to stacked boxes in danger of falling on employees, OSHA said inspectors identified electrical hazards caused by unsafe electrical boxes, and cords and cables used improperly. OSHA issued a citation for three repeated safety violations to the store’s operator, DolGen Midwest LLC — a company subsidiary — and proposed penalties of $257,829.

Similar safety problems were found at a Dollar General near Houston, Texas.

OSHA said this is not the first time these stores have been cited for safety violations, calling it “danger vu” in a news release Thursday.

In 2022, OSHA said it added the company to its Severe Violator Enforcement Program, which concentrates resources on inspecting employers who have committed willful, repeated violations and demonstrated indifference to their legal obligations to provide a safe workplace.

“Dollar General continues to put profits before the safety and well-being of store employees despite fines of more than $16 million since 2017 and violations at more than 180 locations,” said OSHA Area Director Robert Bonack in Appleton. “Despite reporting billions in profits in 2022, Dollar General has not used its vast resources to make the kinds of companywide changes needed to provide a safe workplace.”

Dollar General has 15 business days to comply with the citations. The company can also request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

