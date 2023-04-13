MORE RECORD WARMTH AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER

Other than slight reduction in the wind, today’s weather looks a lot like what we had yesterday. It’s going to be another dry, sunny, breezy and very warm day across northeast Wisconsin. More record highs will be broken this afternoon, as we climb into the low 80s. Highs will be mostly in the upper 70s closer to the lakeshore, as that gusty southwest wind blows any colder marine air out over Lake Michigan.

It’s also going to be another day with EXTREME FIRE DANGER across most of central and southern Wisconsin. Any outdoor burning must be postponed until our weather pattern changes. While we usually have some sort of spring fire season across the state, the sudden shift in temperatures before any leafy green vegetation could grow, has really exasperated the fire danger risk.

Our southwest wind is going to weaken this evening... And for folks along the lakeshore, it will blow in from the southeast tomorrow, as a lake breeze develops. Friday’s inland highs will be almost up to 80 degrees, while folks by the water should have highs in the mild 60s.

Everyone is going to cool down later this weekend. After highs in the 70s on Saturday, a cold front comes through with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Sunday’s temperatures will fall from the 50s to the 40s with periods of rain. With highs barely above 40 degrees on Monday, don’t be surprised if you see some wet snowflakes as you go back to work next week.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

FRIDAY: S/SW 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Breezy with warm sunshine. Elevated fire danger. More record warmth! HIGH: 82

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Mild and dry. Wind weakens. LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Warm sunshine, but cooler lakeside (60s). HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: Cloudy and breezy with periods of rain. Temperatures slowly fall. HIGH: 52 LOW: 32

MONDAY: Cloudy and blustery. A chance of wet snow or rain showers. HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Milder with less wind. HIGH: 50 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 56

