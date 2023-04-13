Many open jobs for high school students this summer

As summer nears local companies already in need of more employees are looking to hire high school students who'll need part-time jobs.
By Lena Blietz and WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As summer nears, local companies, already in need of more employees, are looking to hire high school students seeking part-time jobs.

“The employers are in such a strong need that we want to get the students in front of them to hopefully keep them and retain them here in the Fox Valley but most importantly get kids their first step towards a career path,” said Mark Cain, Appleton West High School’s Career Launch Coordinator.

On Wednesday, Appleton West hosted its first hiring fair, where more than 1,000 students had the opportunity to meet with 48 different businesses with positions available for high school students.

“That part-time job, that first job, really helps you figure out what you want to do and what you don’t want to do,” Cain said.

While some students came to the career fair with an idea of what they want to do when they get older, looking to get ahead and start studying in that industry, others – they’re just looking for a summer job.

Sophomore Ciara Fulton wants to be a pediatrician and is already working towards her dream.

“When I was younger, my dad was battling cancer, so it was kind of sad watching kids, young, in the hospital, so I just always wanted to work with kids,” Fulton said.

Fulton met with companies in the medical field such as ThedaCare and nursing homes.

“It feels good to have the support of the school and, like the adults around you support your dreams and the field that you want to go into,” Fulton said.

