Khris Middleton practices fully, Bucks gear up for playoffs

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) drives as Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Livers...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) drives as Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Livers (12) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says Khris Middleton practiced fully Thursday as the three-time All-Star works his way back from a sore right knee and prepares for the playoffs.

Middleton hasn’t played since the injury caused him to exit an April 5 victory over the Chicago Bulls. He missed 18 straight games due to right knee soreness from Dec. 17 through Jan. 21.

The injury is unrelated to the one that ended Middleton’s 2021-22 postseason early. He missed the Bucks’ final 10 playoff games last season due to a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee.

Budenholzer also said guards Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton practiced on a limited basis as they both recover from sprained right ankles. Allen missed the Bucks’ final four regular-season games and Connaughton was out the last three.

“You want to be as healthy as you can,” Budenholzer said. “With all those guys, I think practicing is one of the steps and then seeing how you feel the next day and seeing how your body responds and everything is almost as important. It was a good day collectively. It was a good day for each of those guys. We’ll see how they respond, how they feel and continue to get ready for Sunday.”

The Bucks had the NBA’s best regular-season record to guarantee themselves home-court advantage throughout their playoff run. They open their first-round series Sunday at home against either the Bulls or the Miami Heat, who will face each other in a play-in game Friday at Miami. ___

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burned Crivitz home
Couple found dead after Crivitz house fire identified
Crash in Lawrence
Man killed in crash in Lawrence, woman arrested for Homicide by OWI
A dog named Coco is recovering from apparent alcohol withdrawal.
Dog suffering from alcohol withdrawal recovering at animal shelter
A community tries to come to terms with the tragic loss of a young girl
Four-year-old girl dies after crash in Sheboygan
Fire on farm property on Cicero Road northeast of Seymour on April 11, 2023
Barn fire in rural Outagamie County leaves two animals dead

Latest News

The Bay Port High School to Wisconsin Badgers pipeline rolls on
Bay Port LB Gauthier commits to Badgers football program
Arizona Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. celebrates with Josh Rojas (10) after hitting a three...
Brewers drop rubber match in Arizona, lose series for first time this season
Wisconsin Timber Rattlers warm up before their home opener at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute...
A perfect day for baseball
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
Murphy & Gutekunst talk Rodgers trade stalemate