INTERVIEW: What’s new at Bay Beach Amusement Park this year

Bay Beach Amusement Park will have some changes when it opens for the season in a few weeks.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bay Beach Amusement Park will have some changes when it opens for the season in a few weeks.

The Sea Dragon and the Chairplane will no longer be an option for riders. However, the addition of a ride called “Nebula Z” and the return of the “Bay Beast” are expected to be options for thrill-seekers this season.

The park opens on Saturday, May 6. Additional upgrades in the fall include renovations to the main pavilion, replacing its roof and adding air conditioning and heating.

In the video above, Action 2 News talks to the Green Bay Parks Director about the impact of pay raises on seasonal staffing.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burned Crivitz home
Couple found dead after Crivitz house fire identified
A dog named Coco is recovering from apparent alcohol withdrawal.
Dog suffering from alcohol withdrawal recovering at animal shelter
Crash in Lawrence
Man killed in crash in Lawrence, woman arrested for Homicide by OWI
Fire on farm property on Cicero Road northeast of Seymour on April 11, 2023
Barn fire in rural Outagamie County leaves two animals dead
Waupauca fire ignites explosion
Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office: Fire leads to tank explosion

Latest News

Fire crews in counties across Northeast Wisconsin want to remind you that this extreme fire...
Wisconsin fire crews continue to work under red flag conditions
Fire crews in counties across Northeast Wisconsin want to remind you that this extreme fire...
Wisconsin fire crews continue to work under red flag conditions
A suspected impaired driver is given a field sobriety test (WBAY file photo)
New drunk driving data shows a national increase in incidents
Bay Beach Amusement Park will have some changes when it opens for the season in a few weeks.
INTERVIEW: What's new at Bay Beach Amusement Park this year