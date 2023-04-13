INTERVIEW: What’s new at Bay Beach Amusement Park this year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bay Beach Amusement Park will have some changes when it opens for the season in a few weeks.

The Sea Dragon and the Chairplane will no longer be an option for riders. However, the addition of a ride called “Nebula Z” and the return of the “Bay Beast” are expected to be options for thrill-seekers this season.

The park opens on Saturday, May 6. Additional upgrades in the fall include renovations to the main pavilion, replacing its roof and adding air conditioning and heating.

In the video above, Action 2 News talks to the Green Bay Parks Director about the impact of pay raises on seasonal staffing.

