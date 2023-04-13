HIGH FIRE THREAT... RECORD HIGHS AGAIN THURSDAY

It was an afternoon of record setting highs across Northeast Wisconsin... with widespread mid/upper 80s. Skies will stay clear tonight and temperatures will remain mild with lows holding in the 50s... warmer than our typical daytime high. Temperatures will once again soar into the 80s away from Lake Michigan, although most will stay in the lower half of the 80s. A southwest wind will gust to 25 mph.

That gusty wind will give us VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER across much of the area once again. Our dry and windy weather, plus dry leftover brush, can easily cause fires to grow out of control. Any plans to burn materials or set campfires should be postponed until next week. Folks should also be careful using machinery that could throw a spark.

This weather pattern will change this weekend as cold front arrives. Showers and even a few thunderstorms become likely Saturday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will still be warm, in the 70s, Saturday afternoon... but we’ll be noticeably colder on Sunday. Temperatures stay in the 40s for much of Sunday with highs only in the lower 40s on Monday. Periods of rain and wind can be expected Sunday with a change to wintry mix or wet snow at night. Some light snow could linger into Monday. Temperatures should moderate back into the 50s by mid-week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: SW 10-15 G25 MPH

FRIDAY: S 10-15 G25 MPH

TONIGHT: Starlit skies. Mild and dry. LOW: 56

THURSDAY: More sun. Very warm and breezy. Record warmth possible. Very high fire danger. HIGH: 81 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and breezy. HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Afternoon and evening showers and storms. HIGH: 73 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Much cooler. Wet flakes possible late. HIGH: 50 LOW: 31

MONDAY: Cloudy and blustery. A chance of wet snow or rain showers. HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Milder with less wind. HIGH: 52 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Seasonable with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 57

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.