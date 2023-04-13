Green Bay firefighters respond to west-side house fire

Firefighters responded to Division St. in Green Bay overnight
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay fire crews fought a house fire on the city’s west side overnight Thursday.

Our crew on the scene could see smoke coming from the house on the 800-block of Division St. and saw firefighters using a ladder to climb in a window. No flames were visible from the outside when we were there.

We expect to get more information from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department later this morning.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burned Crivitz home
Couple found dead after Crivitz house fire identified
A dog named Coco is recovering from apparent alcohol withdrawal.
Dog suffering from alcohol withdrawal recovering at animal shelter
Fire on farm property on Cicero Road northeast of Seymour on April 11, 2023
Barn fire in rural Outagamie County leaves two animals dead
Blastomyces dermatitidis organism taken through a microscope at 100x from a skin sore on a...
Blastomycosis outbreak sickens workers at paper mill in Upper Peninsula
Waupauca fire ignites explosion
Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office: Fire leads to tank explosion

Latest News

Smoke comes from Green Bay house fire
RAW: Green Bay house fire
Wildfire generic image
Wildfire forces evacuations in western Wisconsin
Crash in Lawrence
Police respond to multi-vehicle crash in Lawrence
Four-year-old girl dies after crash in Sheboygan