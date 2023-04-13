Green Bay firefighters respond to west-side house fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay fire crews fought a house fire on the city’s west side overnight Thursday.

Our crew on the scene could see smoke coming from the house on the 800-block of Division St. and saw firefighters using a ladder to climb in a window. No flames were visible from the outside when we were there.

We expect to get more information from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department later this morning.

