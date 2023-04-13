Grand Chute issues burn ban

Burn ban
Burn ban(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute’s fire chief issued a moratorium on burning Thursday because of the high risk of outdoor fires. The burn ban is in effect until 8 a.m. Saturday.

No recreational fires or agricultural burning is allowed. Even if you have a permit for burning, it’s temporarily suspended.

Chief Steve Denzien is asking people in the town not to use BBQ grills or smokers, or any natural gas- or propane-fueled devices until the moratorium is lifted.

In addition, Chief Denzien says people who smoke outdoors need to dispose of smoking materials in a container of sand or soak them thoroughly. “All dirt, potting soil, mulch and similar materials support burning and are not suitable disposal locations for smoking materials,”

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued a Red Flag Warning for the southern two-thirds of Wisconsin again Thursday. This includes Outagamie County, where Grand Chute is located, as well as other counties in WBAY’s greater viewing area: Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Waushara and Winnebago.

Dry conditions are exacerbated by high temperatures, low humidity, and a steady breeze -- conditions that can feed a tiny spark or ember and fuel a wildfire.

The DNR responded to 80 wildfires in the past week, including 21 wildfires that, combined, burned more than 2,500 acres on Wednesday.

Thursday’s Red Flag Warning is in effect until 8 p.m.

