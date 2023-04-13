Grand Chute administrator’s fate still undecided

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - After another special meeting took place on Thursday, April 13, Jim March’s future employment status remains unclear.

The latest developments came just after a vote earlier this week, when it was decided to hire a Milwaukee law firm to represent the town. Grand Chute seeks to terminate the contract of administrator Jim March. The board now met once again to discuss its options. Before going into closed session, many of March’s supporters, came to speak.

“I think it’s a witch hunt. I think there’s more to it. I think there’s personal reasons,” said Karen Weinschrott, former Grand Chute clerk.

Town employees are also upset, and presented the board with a joint statement signed by every department head, urging that March be kept on.

“We have worked with a variety of leaders within virtually every level of an organization, and based upon our collective professional experiences we have forged a unified opinion that Jim March is an exceptional leader,” explained Greg Peterson, Chief of the Grand Chute Police Department.

The special meetings come after the April 4th election, in which Beth English defeated Walt Nocito. English has since indicated support for March. She is scheduled to take her seat on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

To terminate the contract with the town administrator, a two-third vote is necessary - or four votes of the five board members.

“I think we need a fresh start. I think that’s the best moving going forward,” said Jason van Eperen, Grand Chute Town Chairperson.

A majority of the board also shut down public comment, when all but one person spoke in support of March, leading some people to express their opinions with loud boos.

We asked Town Chairman Jason Van Eperen about that afterwards.

“Just to keep our meeting moving and keep everything efficient so we can take care of business. Is there going to be another meeting before Tuesday? That I don’t know yet. So we will find out as things progress here,” van Eperen responded.

Van Eperen says the law firm for the town and an attorney for March will meet in an attempt to work something out - for a special meeting to be held Monday, April 17, 2023. The town clerk says the exact time and the venue need to be posted as required by law no later than 11 a.m., Friday, April 14, 2023.

