GoFundMe identifies driver who survived crash on I-41 in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A GoFundMe page has been created for the man who survived a collision on I-41 with semi-tractor-trailer in De Pere last Friday.

The online fundraiser says Nathan Krueger was extracted from his car which was compacted underneath a semi-truck trailer. The crash created a fire that sent smoke into the air, closed a stretch of northbound lanes on I-41, and stalled traffic for hours.

Krueger was transferred to St. Vincent in Green Bay with life-threatening injuries, the GoFundMe says.

While at St. Vincent he underwent surgery for his severely damaged jaw. Due to further medical concerns and complications, the GoFundMe said he was airlifted earlier this week to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

The GoFundMe said Krueger will be out of work for an unknown amount of time.

Authorities haven’t released any new updates on last Friday’s crash.

