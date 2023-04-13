Four-year-old girl dies after crash in Sheboygan

2 children killed in fatal accident.
2 children killed in fatal accident.(Pixabay)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan Police Department and Sheboygan Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of N. 21st Street and Saemann Avenue in the City of Sheboygan on Wednesday afternoon, April 12. A pick-up truck operating southbound on N. 21st Street collided with a vehicle that was eastbound on Saemann Avenue.

As a result of the crash, one vehicle left the roadway and struck a group of pedestrians. A 4-year-old girl that fatally injured.

Three other individuals were transported to local hospitals for treatment of minor injuries. The drivers of both vehicles remained on scene and are cooperating with the investigation, which is ongoing.

