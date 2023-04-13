Drug overdose suspected in death of 18-year-old Ripon man

RIPON, Wis. (WBAY) - Ripon Police now suspect an 18-year-old found dead on a sidewalk died from a drug overdose. A group of young people police said he was with before he died are now facing charges.

Police said the 18-year-old was found on the sidewalk around 6:30 a.m. April 7. He was identified as a Ripon resident.

In an update posted to Facebook on Thursday, Ripon Police said preliminary investigation revealed that a drug overdose may have been involved in the death of the young man.

“As the investigation continued information identified a possible location and suspects that may have been involved in this death,” police wrote in a post.

On April 11, police said officers served a search warrant at a residence located on Scott St. in Ripon. During that search, evidence of narcotics use and additional information was developed about the circumstances in this case. Police took a 21-year-old Ripon man into custody on a probation hold and is currently in custody at the Fond du Lac County Jail.

On Thursday, officers conducted additional search warrants at two more residences, police said, one located in the City of Ripon, and the second in Fond du Lac County.

Also on Thursday, police said officers took two teenagers into custody in connection to this death: a 15-year-old Fond du Lac County resident, and a 16-year-old City of Ripon resident. Both teenagers are being held at the Fond du Lac County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Police said according to the information gained in this investigation, authorities allege the 15-year-old, 16-year-old, and 18-year-old victim went to the Scott St. residence and used drugs. While at the residence, police said the victim began to experience signs of an overdose. Police allege that people in the residence took the victim outside and left him there.

Ripon Police said charges are being referred to the District Attorney’s office and/or Juvenile Court. Police said the people involved in this case could potentially face charges that include reckless homicide, maintaining a drug house, and narcotics possession.

