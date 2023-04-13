California attorney indicted for attempting to entice a minor

GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WBAY) - United States Attorney Gregory J. Haanstad of the Eastern District of Wisconsin announced in a written statement that on April 11, 2023, a federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment charging 53-year-old Michael A. Connor of Newport Coast, California, with attempted enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, attempted production of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

The statement also reads that if convicted of the attempted enticement charge, Connor faces a mandatory minimum ten years and up to life imprisonment. He faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years’ up to 30 years imprisonment on the production charge and up to 20 years on the possession charge. He also faces up to a $250,000 fine on each count.

The Green Lake Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security were investigating agencies.

Furthermore, the release issued by US Attorney Haanstad states that this case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006, by the U.S. Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.