Bay Port LB Gauthier commits to Badgers football program

The Bay Port High School to Wisconsin Badgers pipeline rolls on
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Bay Port High School to Wisconsin Badgers pipeline rolls on with Pirates linebacker Landon Gauthier committing on Wednesday night.

Remember, back in the day, current NFL fullback Alec Ingold made a late commitment when Paul Chryst first got the Badgers’ job.

And now, new coach Luke Fickell getting a really early commitment from Gauthier.

The Bay Port linebacker is 6′3″, 220 lbs., and announced his college choice on social media.

Gauthier makes his verbal commitment after receiving offers from Minnesota, Stanford, Syracuse, and others.

Gauthier had 70 tackles last season, 9 for a loss, and was a unanimous all-FRCC pick last fall.

