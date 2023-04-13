Amazon to start charging fees for some UPS returns

Amazon will be starting to charge customers a $1 fee for some UPS returns.
Amazon will be starting to charge customers a $1 fee for some UPS returns.(Amazon via MGN)
Published: Apr. 13, 2023
(CNN) - Amazon is taking new measures to try to get customers to return fewer of their online orders.

The company announced it will start charging customers a $1 fee if they return items to a UPS store when there is a Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh grocery store or Kohl’s closer to the consumer’s delivery address.

Amazon owns Whole Foods and Fresh grocery stores while having a return partnership with Kohl’s.

Additionally, Amazon recently started flagging frequently returned products on its website. It has been adding badges to items with “significantly higher return rates for their product category” to give customers a heads-up before purchasing.

Certain retailers such as H&M, J.Crew and Abercrombie & Fitch are also adding fees of up to $7 to return items online.

Furthermore, some retailers are shortening their return windows for customers.

