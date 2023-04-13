61-year-old woman dies after pack of dogs attack her outdoors, authorities say

A woman is dead after she was attacked by a pack of dogs in Kentucky.
A woman is dead after she was attacked by a pack of dogs in Kentucky.(WGEM)
By WKYT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A Kentucky woman has died after she was attacked by a pack of dogs.

The McCreary County Sheriff’s Office reports a 61-year-old woman was the victim of a dog attack in a rural area Wednesday morning.

Authorities said the attack happened outdoors and the woman lived near the location where the animals attacked her.

There was a total of six dogs believed to be involved. Four of the animals have since been caught, WKYT reports.

The sheriff’s office said it wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the attack, but the situation remains under investigation along with any pending charges.

Deputies have not currently identified the woman or released further information regarding the dogs.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

