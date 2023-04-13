4 people shot at Indiana park during memorial for slain man

FWPD responds to McCormick Park Wednesday, April 12.
FWPD responds to McCormick Park Wednesday, April 12.(Staff)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Four people were wounded Wednesday in a shooting at an Indiana park during a memorial, police said.

The shooting occurred around 6:45 p.m. during a balloon release at McCormick Park in Fort Wayne, Officer Anthony Krock told The Journal Gazette.

One woman and three men were taken to a hospital. Krock did not release their conditions.

Krissy Williams told the newspaper that the memorial was held to honor Tyreece Vachon, 19, who was fatally shot Tuesday outside an apartment complex.

Police did not immediately return a message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burned Crivitz home
Couple found dead after Crivitz house fire identified
Blastomyces dermatitidis organism taken through a microscope at 100x from a skin sore on a...
Blastomycosis outbreak sickens workers at paper mill in Upper Peninsula
Fire on farm property on Cicero Road northeast of Seymour on April 11, 2023
Barn fire in rural Outagamie County leaves two animals dead
FILE = This Aug. 5, 2011 file photo shows some of Kevin Farrell's colorful Tupperware products...
Tupperware warns company could go out of business
ThedaCare
ThedaCare, Froedtert Health announce first steps to combine organizations

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., gives a speech at a Black History Month dinner hosted by the...
Tim Scott unveils 2024 White House exploratory committee
In a video released Wednesday morning, Scott announced he was forming an exploratory committee.
Republican Senator Tim Scott launches 2024 exploratory bid
Taco Bell is bringing back its Nacho Fries this week.
Taco Bell is bringing back Nacho Fries
Lawyers allege the school fired McDorman because his belief in accepting all LGBTQ+ people...
California attorney indicted for attempting to entice a minor