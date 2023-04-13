3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Fathers’ alcohol consumption prior to conception linked to birth defects

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Mothers should not drink during pregnancy - those are what labels say on bottles containing alcoholic beverages.

In a study published by Texas A&M University, researchers have found out that brain and facial damage can be caused in offspring if fathers consume alcohol over the legal limit regularly prior to the conception. Some interest groups are now urging the Surgeon General to change the warning labels to read: “The decision to consume this beverage can have significant, life-changing consequences to a future child.”

Essentially, so the recommendation, “both parents should commit to limiting or omitting their alcohol consumption before trying to become pregnant.”

In other news from the world of science: Early signs of Alzheimer’s Disease can be detected in speech patterns by specially designed artificial intelligence programs in less than ten minutes.

And lastly: Researchers in Switzerland have developed self-folding surgical tools that fit through a catheter for minimally invasive surgical procedures.

