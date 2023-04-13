3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Fathers’ alcohol consumption prior to conception linked to birth defects

Fathers' drinking prior to conception can inflict great harm on offspring
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Mothers should not drink during pregnancy - those are what labels say on bottles containing alcoholic beverages.

In a study published by Texas A&M University, researchers have found out that brain and facial damage can be caused in offspring if fathers consume alcohol over the legal limit regularly prior to the conception. Some interest groups are now urging the Surgeon General to change the warning labels to read: “The decision to consume this beverage can have significant, life-changing consequences to a future child.”

Essentially, so the recommendation, “both parents should commit to limiting or omitting their alcohol consumption before trying to become pregnant.”

In other news from the world of science: Early signs of Alzheimer’s Disease can be detected in speech patterns by specially designed artificial intelligence programs in less than ten minutes.

And lastly: Researchers in Switzerland have developed self-folding surgical tools that fit through a catheter for minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burned Crivitz home
Couple found dead after Crivitz house fire identified
A dog named Coco is recovering from apparent alcohol withdrawal.
Dog suffering from alcohol withdrawal recovering at animal shelter
Crash in Lawrence
Man killed in crash in Lawrence, woman arrested for Homicide by OWI
Fire on farm property on Cicero Road northeast of Seymour on April 11, 2023
Barn fire in rural Outagamie County leaves two animals dead
Waupauca fire ignites explosion
Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office: Fire leads to tank explosion

Latest News

Fathers should not drink prior to conception
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Both parents should refrain from drinking alcohol when pregnancies are planned
Fire crews in counties across Northeast Wisconsin want to remind you that this extreme fire...
Wisconsin fire crews continue to work under red flag conditions
Fire crews in counties across Northeast Wisconsin want to remind you that this extreme fire...
Wisconsin fire crews continue to work under red flag conditions
A suspected impaired driver is given a field sobriety test (WBAY file photo)
New drunk driving data shows a national increase in incidents