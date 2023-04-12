What to do to prevent wildfires

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the governor has issued a state of emergency, firefighters are prepared to respond quickly to any wildfires that may spark up.

The best defense against wildfires, however, is prevention - particularly when gusty winds, warm temperatures and low humidity are all factors that can easily combine to igniting fires.

Garrett Lubbers, a forest ranger with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), says there are a few thing people should be aware of before they start burning a campfire.

“They are doing any kind of burning, have the safety measures in check. So a garden hose with water readily available is key...if you’re spraying water around a pile beforehand, that helps, it reduces the chance of it spreading if it does get dryer or windier. And just keeping the fire small. Keeping it contained. Don’t have a large debris pile,” Lubbers explained.

There is also a fire risk with some equipment.

“Equipment-caused fires are increasing with ATV traffic dragging trains from highway driving, and outdoor wood burners, improper ash disposal,” Lubbers warned.

He is urging people who own equipment like this to make sure it is working properly to avoid catastrophic consequences.

If a fire does occur, people need to act fast.

“Someone should Call 9-1-1 right away. It takes a while to get staff going, especially with volunteer service. The first truck out for us with the time paged to the time we leave the station is about four minutes,” advised Tim Magnin, Fire Chief, Oconto Falls Fire Department.

Gov. Evers declares state of emergency due to elevated wildfire conditions

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.