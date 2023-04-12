Waupaca Sheriff’s Office: Fire leads to tank explosion

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office said an initial fire led to the explosion of a 1,000 gallon LP tank in the Waupaca area. That explosion led to two other buildings catching fire, a house and a barn. There is considerable damage to the buildings.

The Waupaca Area Fire District says on its Facebook page to avoid travel on Nelson Road in the Waupaca area.

While no injuries have been reported, the sheriff’s office says this is preliminary information. Fire officials say this is an active incident.

This story is developing and will be updated.

