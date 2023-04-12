Walmart to permanently close half of its Chicago stores

A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021.
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021.(Sue Ogrocki | AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News) – Walmart announced Tuesday it is permanently closing four stores in Chicago due to low profits.

In a news release, Walmart said the “simplest explanation is that collectively our Chicago stores have not been profitable since we opened the first one nearly 17 years ago.”

Walmart went on to say that the stores lose “tens of millions of dollars a year,” and their annual losses nearly doubled in just the last five years.

The stores will close by April 16.

“The decision to close a store is never easy. The impact is greater than just closing a building. It affects people — people who work in, shop in and live in communities near our stores — and we never take that lightly,” the news release reads.

The remaining four Walmart stores in Chicago will continue to operate, but the outlook isn’t great. Walmart said these remaining stores face the “same business difficulties” as the stores that are closing.

Employees of the stores that are closing are eligible to transfer to another location or receive severance benefits.

Last month, Walmart announced similar closures in Portland, closing all remaining stores within city limits. The last two stores closed March 24.

Walmart also said those stores were closed because they were not meeting financial expectations.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Couple found dead after Crivitz house fire identified
Blastomyces dermatitidis organism taken through a microscope at 100x from a skin sore on a...
Blastomycosis outbreak sickens workers at paper mill in Upper Peninsula
Fire on farm property on Cicero Road northeast of Seymour on April 11, 2023
Barn fire in rural Outagamie County leaves two animals dead
FILE = This Aug. 5, 2011 file photo shows some of Kevin Farrell's colorful Tupperware products...
Tupperware warns company could go out of business
ThedaCare
ThedaCare, Froedtert Health announce first steps to combine organizations

Latest News

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Don't flush wet wipes down the toilet and a vaccine against the norovirus
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Don't flush wet wipes down the toilet and a vaccine against the norovirus
This undated photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Louis Bernard...
Florida executes ‘ninja killer’ for couple’s 1989 death
norovirus
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: How to beat the norovirus and why disinfectant wipes shouldn’t be flushed down the toilet
FILE - Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen speaks to reporters after a second...
Trump sues ex-lawyer Cohen, key witness in criminal case
Door County Candle Company raise $1 million for Ukraine aid
Door County Candle Company raises $1 million for Ukraine aid