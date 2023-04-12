Valley View Elementary teacher is awarded $10,000 grant

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Rodney Millett, a 3rd grade teacher at Ashwaubenon’s Valley View Elementary School, is the beneficiary of a $10,000 grant awarded by the Meemic Foundation.

The purpose of the grant is to help fund and enhance a program called “Media Room or Reading Nook” for students.

According to a statement issued by the Ashwaubenon School District, Mr. Millett intends to use the money to create a classroom reading nook.

He will be working with Lakeshore Learning Materials to purchase the furniture for this new reading nook. The furniture will be delivered to Valley View Elementary School on Thursday, April 20th.

This new reading nook is designed to provide a comfortable area for students to enjoy and expand in their reading abilities.

For more information, contact Doug Pieschek, Valley View Elementary School Principal, at 920-492-2935, extension 3002 or dpieschek@ashwaubenonk12.org.

