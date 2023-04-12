Two people found dead at scene of fire in Crivitz

CRIVITZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities report finding two bodies at the scene of a fire Tuesday afternoon in Crivitz.

Marinette County Dispatch received a call about the fire just before 2:00 p.m. Crews were sent to the 400 block of Hattie Street. Once the initial departments were on scene, other agencies were called in assist.

A release from Crivitz Police says two people were found dead at the scene as crews worked to suppress the fire. They have not yet been identified while relatives are being notified. Foul play is not suspected.

All told, authorities say the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, Crivitz Police Dept., Crivitz Rescue, Crivitz Fire Dept., Middle Inlet Fire Dept., Town of Stephenson Fire Dept., Wausaukee Fire Dept., and Town of Lake Fire Dept. were involved in responding to this incident.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.