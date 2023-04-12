RECORD WARMTH AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER

It’s going to be a bright and sunny day across northeast Wisconsin. High pressure is keeping us dry with hardly a cloud in sight. Along with the dry weather, we’re going to have a gusty southwest wind. That breeze will give us two notable facets with our forecast...

Due to the strong southwest winds, we’re expecting record warmth this afternoon. For example, Green Bay’s record high is 80 degrees, set back on this date in 1977. Later today, we’re expecting highs in the lower 80s, with some 70s in the Northwoods. Our high temperatures will be about 30 degrees warmer than normal for the middle of April.

That gusty wind will also give us VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER across much of the area. Our dry and windy weather, plus dry leftover brush, can easily cause fires to grow out of control. Any plans to burn materials or set campfires should be postponed until next week. Folks should also be careful using machinery that could throw a spark.

This weather pattern will change this weekend as cold front arrives. Look for a chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening. We’ll also see some scattered showers on Sunday, with wet snowflakes across northern Wisconsin. Temperatures will tumble into the 30s and 40s late in the weekend.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 15-25+ MPH

THURSDAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Warm sunshine. Windy with very high fire danger. Record warmth possible. HIGH: 82

TONIGHT: Starlit skies. Mild and dry. A brisk wind. LOW: 57

THURSDAY: More sun. Very warm and breezy. Record warmth possible. Very high fire danger. HIGH: 79 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and breezy. HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Afternoon and evening showers and storms. HIGH: 74 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Much cooler. Wet flakes possible NORTH. HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

MONDAY: Cloudy and blustery. A chance of wet snow or rain showers. HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Milder with less wind. HIGH: 52

