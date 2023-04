GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s not you, it’s us. If you’re watching WBAY’s sub-channels on April 12, your shows may be interrupted intermittently Wednesday afternoon while engineers work on the signals.

Affected channels are 2.4 (H&I), 2.5 (StartTV) and 2.6 (Catchy Comedy).

We expect to have everything back to normal by 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.