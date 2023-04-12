Pierce Manufacturing celebrates employee’s half-century of work

Dan Geske has worked for the fire truck manufacturer for half a century
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Usually only firefighters ride in fire trucks -- unless you’re celebrating five decades working for Pierce Manufacturing, which makes fire trucks.

Dan Genske started working at Pierce 50 years ago. He’s the first employee to reach the 50-year mark and he got to celebrate it in style, receiving a new nameplate and commemorative pin. He also earned a plaque and was gifted a fancy near Pierce-branded parka.

“I’ve seen a lot of changes throughout the years, and you have to go with the flow, you have to want to go along with the changes, because you’ll get used to it and it usually ends up for the better,” Genske said.

Even after 50 years, Genske doesn’t plan to slow down anytime soon. Someone asked if he might work another 5 years, and he replied 5 years sounds pretty quick.

