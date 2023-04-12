North Fond du Lac driver accused of three crashes with injuries, faces OWI charge

Fond du Lac police say the same driver was responsible for 3 crashes along East Scott Street
Fond du Lac police say the same driver was responsible for 3 crashes along East Scott Street(Fond du Lac Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac police say three people were hurt when a driver caused three crashes along Scott Street Wednesday morning.

Rescuers responded to a call about a crash at E. Scott and Roosevelt streets shortly after 7 a.m. and found a 33-year-old woman from North Fond du Lac pinned in the wreckage of her car. She had two passengers, a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old.

While fire crews were extricating the woman, and while police were investigating that crash, another crash was reported at the intersection of Scott and N. Main streets, about a half-mile away.

Police believe the same woman was responsible for three crashes. First, she collided with a vehicle at Scott and N. Main, then continued driving east on Scott until she crashed into a parked pickup truck near the intersection of Roosevelt Street. The pickup truck was pushed into the path of another vehicle, causing a third crash. The pickup truck came to rest in the yard of a house.

The woman and her passengers were taken to a hospital. Police say their injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Police believe speed and impairment were both factors. The woman was arrested for Operating While Impaired (1st offense) and several traffic violations.

Police aren’t identifying her. The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blastomyces dermatitidis organism taken through a microscope at 100x from a skin sore on a...
Blastomycosis outbreak sickens workers at paper mill in Upper Peninsula
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Couple found dead after Crivitz house fire identified
Fire on farm property on Cicero Road northeast of Seymour on April 11, 2023
Barn fire in rural Outagamie County leaves two animals dead
FILE = This Aug. 5, 2011 file photo shows some of Kevin Farrell's colorful Tupperware products...
Tupperware warns company could go out of business
ThedaCare
ThedaCare, Froedtert Health announce first steps to combine organizations

Latest News

Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Couple found dead after Crivitz house fire identified
Antoine Suggs, 39, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was found guilty Friday of four counts of...
Fox Valley man arrested on child pornography charges
File image of Racine Street Bridge
Menasha sets opening date for new Racine Street Bridge
Brian Brown was accused of sending inappropriate photos and messages to three of his former...
Former teacher sentenced after pleading no contest to child enticement