North Fond du Lac driver accused of three crashes with injuries, faces OWI charge

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac police say three people were hurt when a driver caused three crashes along Scott Street Wednesday morning.

Rescuers responded to a call about a crash at E. Scott and Roosevelt streets shortly after 7 a.m. and found a 33-year-old woman from North Fond du Lac pinned in the wreckage of her car. She had two passengers, a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old.

While fire crews were extricating the woman, and while police were investigating that crash, another crash was reported at the intersection of Scott and N. Main streets, about a half-mile away.

Police believe the same woman was responsible for three crashes. First, she collided with a vehicle at Scott and N. Main, then continued driving east on Scott until she crashed into a parked pickup truck near the intersection of Roosevelt Street. The pickup truck was pushed into the path of another vehicle, causing a third crash. The pickup truck came to rest in the yard of a house.

The woman and her passengers were taken to a hospital. Police say their injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Police believe speed and impairment were both factors. The woman was arrested for Operating While Impaired (1st offense) and several traffic violations.

Police aren’t identifying her. The case is still under investigation.

