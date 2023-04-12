NEAR-RECORD TEMPS THE NEXT COUPLE DAYS

Unseasonably warm air remains in place for a few more days. In many cases, morning lows will actually be warmer than our average daytime highs for mid-April! The afternoon will be warmer than Tuesday with low 80s away from the immediate Lakeshore. Record highs are looking more and more likely. The downside will be gusty SW winds up to 35 mph. We will have nearly 100% sunshine.

Warm, breezy, and fairly sunny conditions continue Thursday and Friday too. A few more records may occur, especially on Thursday. Low temperatures during this warm stretch will be in the 50s. Wildfire danger remain VERY HIGH near and south of Highway 29. Drier weather, breezy southwest winds and leftover dead vegetation are giving us prime conditions for the elevated fire danger. Outdoor burning should be postponed for the time being. Folks should also be extra careful with any smoking materials or machinery that can throw a spark.

Look for changes to arrive this weekend... A cold front coming through on Saturday will bring our temperatures down with chances of rain. Some thunder is possible Saturday afternoon and evening. More showers will be possible on Sunday, with perhaps some wet snowflakes across northern Wisconsin. Highs should still be around 70° Saturday, but we’ll stay in the 40s for Sunday and Monday.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: SW 15-25 G35 MPH

THURSDAY: SW 10-15 G25 MPH

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Mild with lighter southwesterly breezes. LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, breezy, and very warm. Record highs possible. Very high fire danger. HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: More sunshine. Warm and breezy... Record warmth possible. HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Warm and breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Breezy with increasing clouds. Afternoon showers. Thunder possible. HIGH: 70 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. Colder and breezy. Wet flakes possible late. HIGH: 47 LOW: 31

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. Wet flakes possible. HIGH: 42 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slightly below average temps. HIGH: 50

