Menasha sets opening date for new Racine Street Bridge

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - In one week, the new Racine Street Bridge connecting downtown Menasha and Doty Island will open with fanfare.

The city announced the bridge will open on April 19. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. People will then have a chance to walk across the bridge before the first vehicles cross at about 6:30.

In addition to a new bascule-design drawbridge, the project added roundabouts on both sides where Racine Street intersects with Main Street to the north and Ahnaip Street to the south. The bridge project also features 5-foot-wide bicycle lanes and 6-foot-wide sidewalks.

The city says the new bridge has a higher clearance, allowing more boats to pass under the bridge without opening the span, creating fewer delays for drivers and boaters.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will feature Menasha High School’s marching band, the VFW and Menasha Police Department color guard, and remarks from Mayor Don Merkes and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Tom Buchholz.

Work will continue over the summer for concrete, landscaping, and decorative lighting around the bridge. The city also plans on developing a riverwalk with scenic overlooks on both sides of the water.

The $33 million project to replace the bridge was approved in 2020. It faced delays last year due to supply chain issues.

