MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Women are taking over downtown De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - In this month’s “Wisconsin Women Making a Difference,” we’re checking in with local business owners in De Pere.

It turns out, women are taking over downtown De Pere in the best way.

Aisha Morales got the chance to speak with some of those women, who each have their own goals but nothing is possible without all of them working together.

If you’ve ever been to downtown De Pere, chances are you’ve checked out some of the shops and restaurants, but what you might now know is a lot of them are owned by women. We’re checking some of them out, starting with Smith Maker Artisan Company.

Inside you’ll find that perfect gift for someone -- many of the products local -- and like 72% of retail shops in De Pere, Smith Maker is woman-owned.

“I come from the corporate retail, where it’s very traditional, sourcing overseas, so I just thought this would be something different and unique -- and it is becoming more common, so that’s why it’s a constant battle to stay fresh and stay different,” Ruth Fameree said.

Fameree opened Smith Maker on North Broadway at the peak of the pandemic in 2020. She powered through, but not alone. It took a supportive family and a community of other women who own shops in this area.

Fameree says the small business community in De Pere is like family.

“If my neighbor does well, that’s bringing traffic to me and vice versa,” she said, “so we really want to see everyone who comes here succeed and do well.”

She admits it’s a lot of hard work to be a small-business owner. As a woman, she feels she offers a unique perspective.

“I think women are problem solvers, whether it’s from a traditional family perspective, that they can just bring that problem-solving skill to it.”

Fameree herself is supporting over 60 female makers of merchandise inside her shop.

Definitely De Pere, representing dozens of small businesses, says about 48% of restaurants are woman-owned, like Hey Soup Sister!, and 73% of personal service shops are woman-owned, too.

What you’ll notice in downtown De Pere is, it’s not just one thing. Whether it’s for clothes, gifts, or your herbal needs, you can come here to Sweet Willow Herbals and Café.

The shop recently moved to the west side from North Broadway. The owner, Heather Herdman, is a clinical herbalist who believes in the healing power of plants.

There’s also power in knowing she’s got other women in this area who are supportive and helpful.

“I think women think that way. Not to say men don’t, but I think women, it’s more natural for women to think more organically and make things fit the need that is there,” Herdman said.

Both women say it’s hard work, but they say if you’re reading this and dreaming of one day taking the small-business leap, don’t go it alone -- because you don’t have to.

“Forge relationships. I really think that relationships are the bottom or the basis of everything. If I have an issue with, OK, I don’t know how to do this spreadsheet, I have women that I can call for my bookkeeping. I have a gal that I call, who yells at me and tells me I’m not doing it right and helps me fix it,” Herdman said.

The Small Business Administration says women own just over 41% of businesses in Wisconsin, and that number is just over 43% across the country. And from researching, that number keeps going up!

