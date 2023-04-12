Local school custodian named a finalist for national Custodian of the Year contest

By Emily Beier and WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - Paul Baerenwald, a.k.a “Mr. Paul”, has been named as a Top 10 finalist in the national Custodian of the Year contest.

The contest is put on by Cintas Corporation. This contest recognizes custodians for all they do to help provide students a clean and safe environment. The winner will receive $10,000 cash, $5,000 in Cintas and Rubbermaid products and training valued up to $30,000 from ISSA. New this year, the Top 3 finalists will also win an all-expense paid trip to Las Vegas!

Mr. Paul is a beloved staff member at Mapleview Intermediate School. He is a constant source of positivity and happiness.

He greets students every morning out front, talks with students during lunch and gives a friendly greeting to everyone he passes in the hall. He loves to say that Monday is the best day of the week because he gets to see everyone all week long!

He goes all out for school spirit days and setting up activities to show how much he cares for his school. He’ll even dress up like Spiderman during recess to gather playground balls and surprise the students.

Those interested in voting for Mr. Paul can find the opportunity to vote at this website.

