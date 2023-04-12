INTERVIEW: Wisconsin DNR conservation wardens needed

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you are looking for a job and love the outdoors here’s one to consider.

The DNR is now accepting applications for next year’s class of conservation wardens. These law enforcement officers oversee the protection of fish and wildlife, the environment, state parks, and outdoor recreation enthusiasts, among other things.

Joining us in the video above to talk more about this career and what it entails is Lt. Amanda Kretschmer the conservation warden supervisor out of Brown County.

More information can be found on this website.

