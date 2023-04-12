Gov. Evers declares state of emergency due to elevated wildfire conditions

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers today signed Executive Order #191 declaring a state of emergency in response to elevated wildfire conditions throughout the state.

Much of the state has gone from a “very high” fire danger level yesterday to an “extreme” level as of Wednesday morning. The Governor’s emergency declaration is to help make sure resources are ready to help fight any potential fire outbreak.

The Department of Natural Resources has requested help in fighting any potential fire from the Wisconsin National Guard. The governor’s emergency declaration will help quickly mobilize Blackhawk helicopters to the parts of the state that will need the most air firefighting help during the spring fire season.

Wisconsin’s spring fire season normally lasts until the end of May.

Executive Order #191 will also direct all state agencies of the state of Wisconsin to assist as appropriate in wildfire prevention, response, and recovery efforts. A copy of Executive Order #191 can be found here.

