Fox Valley man arrested on child pornography charges

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WISCONSIN (WBAY) - A Fox Valley man has been arrested for charges of making and distributing child porn.

34-year-old John Schaefer of Menasha and Oshkosh has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly employing and using a minor to create a “visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.”

Officials say it happened back in 2020. The indictment also says Schaefer distributed a video depicting a sexual assault of a child in 2021.

If convicted, Schaefer faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and faces up to 40 years on the distribution charge.

